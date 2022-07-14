First reports emerge about the rocket strike that hit the city of Vinnytsya on the early morning Thusday.

Ukraine’s national police reported three missiles targeted an office building in the city center causing damage to a nearby House of Officers and adjacent residential area. The missile strike prompted a fire that spread around engulfing some 50 cars in an adjacent car park.

Police said emergency teams were on the site looking for survivors and attending to the people injured in the brutal assault

At least 50 people were in a serious condition following the attack, which also destroyed a medical centre and involved three missiles.

The fresh report from Ukraine’s state emergency service said a child was among 8 people killed in the attack that struck a parking lot near 8-storey ‘Yuvileynyi’ services center.