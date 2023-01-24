The doves of peace, which decorated the main Christmas tree of Ukraine in Kyiv, were sold at a charity sale.

As reported by UNITED24 platform, 60 thousand hryvnias will be transferred to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

‘UAH 60,000 was collected by doves of peace for the Armed Forces. The decorations from the main Christmas tree of Ukraine were sold out two days after the announcement of the charity sale. All funds will be transferred to the ‘Army of Drones’. Thank you Folk Ukraine for your support!’ the statement says.

There were 100 ‘dove of peace’ decorations at the Christmas tree. The estimated cost of one dove was 500 UAH but people could donate more.