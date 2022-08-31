Ukraine’s state nuclear energy regulator Energoatom made a statement regarding the IAEA mission to Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant.

The largest in Europe nuclear plant was occupied by Russian invaders in March, which put in danger the safety of the whole continent. Later, the occupiers stationed heavy military equipment within the plant premises.

The IAEA mission is expected at the plant on Wednesday and has to assess the situation.

Energoatom states that the demilitarization of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant and the return of full control over it to Ukraine should be the main result of the IAEA mission.

‘Energoatom stresses that the territory of the ZNPP and Energodar must be demilitarized, and Russian troops and equipment must leave the territory of the plant, as well as the employees of Rosatom’, the statement goes.

In addition, the regulator notes that the employees of Energoatom and the plant support the mission and will make every effort to prevent the Russian occupiers from hiding the facts of nuclear terrorism and nuclear safety violations at the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. Moreover, enough facts of criminal actions of the Russian military have already been recorded, and it will not be possible to hide them.

‘We thank the personnel of the plant, who have been under Russian occupation all these months in extremely difficult conditions, but heroically fulfill their duties and guarantee the nuclear safety of the ZNPP, Ukraine and the whole world’, the statement concluded.