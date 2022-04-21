Ukrainian deminers are busy cleaning the areas in Kyiv suburbs that remain heavily littered with mines and unexploded ordnance after Russian troops were pushed back from north of Ukriane in March.

On Thursday Ukraine’s emergency service demining team was at work near the village of Bervytysa and the road leading to Nova Basan, Chernihiv region.

Local officials earlier issued a warning to the community residents asking them to stay away from the fields and back roads where still-deadly munitions and planted mines are spotted.

Deminers say they are routinely finding high-explosive projectiles, artillery shells, anti-personnel mines, and anti-tank mines.

Once the exploded ordnance is found, it is carefully transported away and denoted in the fields.