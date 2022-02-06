The war games practice promoted by Demokratychna Sokyra on social media drew dozens of Kyiv residents willing to take up arms amid reports of mounting threat from Russia.

The drills staged by Demokratychna Sokyra and National Corps in Kyiv on Sunday saw civilian volunteers training to help the regular military in conventional and unconventional combat operations.

According to organizers the training was set to help civilians practice military tactical and first aid skills to be prepared to ‘save own lives and lives of dear people’ in case of ‘emergency’.

In a statement on social media, Demokratychna Sokyra blasted tepid response of the goverment to the mounting Russian threat arguing it makes people to mobilize and get ready for combat on their own when they hear officials talk of Kharkiv going to be soon snatched up by Moscow.

The drill instructors from National Corps most of whom are Donbas war veterans taught people to handle arms, maneuver in small groups, throw grenades, carry out patrolling, and provide first aid in combat situations.

Kyiv Territorial Defense units are part of 25 brigades of about 100,000reservists’ scattered across the country poised to become resistance force that will step in in case the regular armhed forces are overwhelmed in what many claim to be an imminent standoff with Russia.