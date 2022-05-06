Moscow is planning to parade Ukrainian captives in occupied Mariupol on May 9, said Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhaylo Podolyak, which comes as a ‘demonstrative contempt’ of Geneva Conventions on the treatment of prisoners of war.

Podolyak said Russians had the same stunt in occupied Donetsk on August 24, 2014, where Ukrainian captives were led through the city while the crowd hurled refuse and insults on them.

24 серпня 2014 року в Донецьку відбувся «парад полонених». Тоді 50 бійців ЗСУ провели вулицями міста, закидаючи сміттям. Через 8 років Кремль вирішив повторити «виставу» 9 травня в Маріуполі. Для цього, крім військовополонених, планують перевдягати у форму цивільних. (1/2) — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) May 6, 2022

‘Ukraine is tracking down everyone who is involved in humiliation and torture of captives. Today, the Book of Torturers is getting an update, but ne day the names listed in it will come to be crossed out. These crimes know no expiry day,’ stressed Podolyak.