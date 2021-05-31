Yuliya Svyrydenko, Andriy Yermak’s deputy, has been appointed a ‘state advisor’ of Ukraine’s state energy company, says the government resolution no.529 of May 31.

Zelensky administration official is elected ‘for a term that can not exceed one year’ .

What we know about Yuliya Svyrydenko so far

Chenhyhiv native, Yuliya Svyrydenko got a degree in ‘governance of antimonopoly activities’ from Kyiv National Trade and Economy University.

As a civil servant, she worked in different capacities at Chernyhiv local government offices. In 2018, she was made as an interim head at Chernyhiv State Administration.

She joined the Ukrainian government as a deputy economy minister in 2019.

In December, 2020, Zelensky made her a deputy chief of the President’s Office.