Last summer, MP Pavlo Halimon, the deputy head of the ‘Servant of the People’ party parliament group, bought an estate on the Pechersky hills in Kyiv center.

As reported by ‘Ukrainska Pravda’ media outlet, at the beginning of autumn, they received an anonymous message that MP Halimon had purchased an estate in Kyiv center. However, it was not possible to verify the information at the time, as the online register of property rights was closed after the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.

Having gained access to the closed register, it was possible to establish who owns the real estate at this address. Anastasia Mykolaivna Kotelenets became the new owner of the estate.

According to ‘Ukrainska Pravda’, upon arriving at the address provided by an anonymous source, the reporters saw Pavlo Halimon, the deputy head of the ‘Servant of the People’ party parliament group.

‘We arrived at the estate at eight o’clock in the morning. MP Halimon left the house when the men of state should gather for their lunch break. In order to remove all questions about who lives in the estate on Pechersk, we came to the estate again. This time we saw here a young woman who looked like Anastasia Kotelenets with a small child. And, in fact, the very ‘servant of the people’ Halimon, who arrived at the house around three o’clock on Friday and did not leave anywhere’.

After inquiring about the value of the estate in Pechersk, with the help of sources in the law enforcement agencies, it was possible to get a contract of sale of this estate.

According to this document, the house together with the land plot with an area of 10 acres was worth 10 million 300 thousand hryvnias, of which the cost of the house was 6.5 million hryvnias, and the plot was 3.8 million hryvnias.

According to ‘Ukrainska Pravda’, the seller was a bishop of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine Oleksandr Drabynko who testified in the document that he considers the sale price specified in the contract to be profitable for himself, while houses near the Botanical Garden of a similar area cost about 50-60 million hryvnias.

Therefore, the MP managed to purchase an estate in Pechersk five to six times cheaper than the cost of estates of a similar area.