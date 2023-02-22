Russian tanks destroyed in Ukraine will be exhibited in Europe to mark the anniversary of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.

Ukraine’s defense minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Facebook that the tanks would be displayed in Germany, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

The minister reminded that last summer, destroyed Russian tanks were exhibited in Poland and the Czech Republic.

He stressed that thanks to Ukraine’s resistance, Russian tanks can enter European countries only as museum exhibits.

‘This should also be a signal to the Russians. Europeans will see their true face up close. The face, which used to cause total fear, and now more often it causes just disgust and contempt. More and more Europeans will be convinced that Russia could and must be defeated on the battlefield and it is better to do it now in Ukraine, rather than later be obliged to stop the enemy near your house’, Reznikov concluded.