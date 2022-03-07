Denys Prokopenko claims in a new video on YouTube that Russian troops are preventing safe passage of civilians despite earlier ceasefire agreements. Ukraine really needs to have its skies ‘closed’ as Russian attacks make it impossible to deliver food and medicines, and carry on with evacuation.

‘We are performing our military duty, our defenders carry on with their courageous fight, but we must call on the international community and humanitarian missions,’ said Prokopenko. Ukraine needs ‘closed skies’, new military equipment and humanitarian aid to help civilians in Mariupol, and any delay will cost us many lives.

Azov commander said, ‘This is the historic moment when we all must stop the aggressor’