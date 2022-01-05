‘Bukvy’ looked into the case to find out what prompted this arrest and how Ukrainian officials react.

39-year-old Yevhen Lavrenchuk is a well-known theater director who made his directorial debut at the age of 16.

His productions gave him recognition and awards from the governments of Poland and Israel.

Lavrenchuk was going for a theatrical event in Lviv to commemorate his teacher Roman Viktiuk and was detained at the stopover in Naples on the request of Russia to Interpol.

In her comments to Radio Free Europe, Lavrenchuk’s mother argued her son is facing prosecution over his vocal stand on Russian actions in Crimea.

She said during his work in Russia in the 2010s, he faced accusations over gay propaganda and had his theatrical company production called off which eventually made him leave Russia and move to Europe where he taught acting and directed performances in Poland, Germany, Lithuania and Israel. Recent years the art director was residing in Israel

According to Russian media reports, Lavrenchuk was indicted embezzlement charges and in 2020, the Moscow court issued an arrest warrant with no disclosed details.

The detention of Lavrenchuk sparkled public outcry leading to the establishment of a Facebook group ‘Free Eugene Lavrenchuk’.

The arrest also prompted the response of Ukrainian officials. Ombudsperson Liudmyla Denisova called on Italian authorities to reconsider the case and to prevent his extradition to Russia.