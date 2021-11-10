The Ukrainian hacker, who developed fake ‘Diia’ app to sell forged vaccination certificates, has become a public adviser to the deputy minister.

Few weeks ago, the resident of Zaporizhzhia region created an app imitating state-controlled ‘Diia’ to make money selling fake COVID certificates.

As he was nabbed, the police launched criminal investigation into the case, accusing him of hacking computer networks and forging documents.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation, however, decided to make use of a talented hacker.

As the deputy minister Mykhailo Fedorov stated in the interview, the suspect now works with social advertising within the ministry project.

Fedorov stressed this is a unique case and the ministry is not going to employ other criminals.

Despite advising the government, the criminal proceeding is still on the track with a possible court trial ahead.