In his daily video address, president Volodymyr Zelensky said that the situation in Donbas remains very difficult.

‘Bakhmut, Kreminna and other areas in Donbas now require maximum strength and concentration. The situation there is difficult, painful’, the president stated.

He stressed that the occupiers are using all available resources to seize even the smallest part of Ukraine’s territory.

Zelensky also thanked all Ukrainian military who stand the ground and repel enemy attacks.

The president also mentioned his visit to the US. ‘We will not waste time. We will quickly implement everything that was agreed upon in Washington. As much as possible’, he said.