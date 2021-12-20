Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation states it has no information about the advisers to its head.

The investigation by ‘Bukvy’ finds digital transformation ministry officials have little knowledge of the role of Yanika Merylo who acts as an adviser to minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

Yanika Merylo claimed she was recruited as the adviser to the deputy PM and head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, but the ministry has no official record of her employment.

‘Bukvy’ approached the ministry with the official inquiry asking to clarify the status of Merylo and provide information on her salary and results of her work.

The ministry provided a vague response arguing it has no information about advisers who are routinely appointed by the government secretariat.

According to the reports, Merylo stepped in as Fedorov’s adviser back in 2019.