The amount of direct losses after Russians blew up the Kakhovka dam is at least 2 billion dollars.

As stated by the ministry of economy, these are losses in the housing and communal sector, energy, agriculture, transport, ecology, and industry.

The housing fund of Kherson and Mykolaiv regions suffered serious losses. Direct damages from the flooding of private houses and related infrastructure are estimated at $950 million.

More than a quarter of the total amount of damages – $586 million – is directly related to the destruction of the hydroelectric power plant, which will have to be rebuilt.

Transport infrastructure lost about 290 km of roads. 28 big industrial facilities were flooded.

Separately, according to the assessment of the Ministry of Environment, the damage to the environment makes at least $1.5 billion.