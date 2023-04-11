The direct road connection between Kyiv and Chernihiv has been restored, which allows full-fledged road transportation in the area.

As reported by the State Agency for Infrastructure Restoration, the bridge over the Desna River, which was destroyed at the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, has been repaired.

With the restored bridge, the way from Kyiv to Chernihiv now takes two hours. Before that, drivers had to spend twice as much time detouring.

The bridge is open for all kinds of road vehicles, including cargo trucks.

The bridge over the Desna was destroyed by Russian bombs at the beginning of the full-scale invasion. The restoration work began in the second half of 2022.