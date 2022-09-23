The displaced people from temporarily occupied Snihurivka in Mykolaiv oblast called on their fellow-citizens to ignore the sham referendum on the region joining the Russian federation, – says the local newspaper ‘Сніг’.

“We, the residents of Snihurivka, have gathered today to protest against the illegal referendum being held in the town of Snihurivka and neighbouring villages. The region of Snihurivka has always been Ukrainian – it was and will be Ukraine. We have never wanted to join the Russian Federation and we will never want to. We are calling on residents of Snihurivka and neighboring villages in Snihurivka hromada not to attend the “referendum” and not to take part in the unlawful running of this referendum. Glory to Ukraine!” – stated in the message.