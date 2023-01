As of January 20, 6 people remain missing after the Russian missile attack on an apartment building in Dnipro.

City mayor Borys Filatov said in a briefing that despite the fact that the search and rescue operation ended, 6 people are still missing.

22 wounded people remain in hospitals getting medical treatment.

The mayor also addressed the residents regarding valuables found during the rescue operation.

The Security Service of Ukraine continues investigation into the war crime case.