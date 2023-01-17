Within the ongoing rescue operation after a Russian missile strike that targeted an apartment building in Dnipro the emergency services have removed about 90% of the rubble.

As reported by region governor Valentyn Reznichenko, 25 people are still missing.

He said that the rescue operation has already been going for 63 hours.

As of now, 40 civilian residents have been killed by the strike. 79 people, including 16 children, are wounded. 39 people have been rescued from under the rubble.

The Security Service of Ukraine launched investigation to identify perpetrators involved in this Russian war crime.