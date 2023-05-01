During the night, Russian troops twice attacked the city of Pavlohrad, Dnipro region.

As reported by local authorities, 25 civilians, including 3 children, were wounded during the attacks.

The air defense managed to intercept 7 Russian missiles. However, several rockets hit the city.

The strikes damaged an industrial enterprise, 19 apartment buildings and 25 private houses, 3 schools, 3 kindergartens and commercial facilities.

More than 40 residential houses are reported damaged in the villages around the city.