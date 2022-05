Dnipro region that so far has been largely spared from Russian attacks, came under fire early morning on Friday, said the local military administration head Valentyn Reznichenko.

The attacks reportedly targeted Kryviy Rih and Synelnikovo districts – the aggressors’ shelling hit two villages in Zelenodoslk and Shyrokivsk communities. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Another rocket struck Pokorovsk community, but also caused no damage hitting the field.