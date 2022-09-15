Overnight, Dnipro region became the target of massive Russian rocket attacks, reports local governor Valentyn Reznichenko.

After the missile strikes that hit the dam in Kryvyi Rih, the enemy continued attacks, targeting other areas.

In the town of Marganets, the enemy damaged a power supply line, which caused electricity disruption.

Nikopol suffered four Grad rocket strikes. The governor reported ten damaged residential houses, a solar power plant and two local enterprises.

Russian rockets also damaged water supply facilities in Sofiivka, leaving 5,000 local residents without water.