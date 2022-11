During the night, 8 Iran-made kamikaze drones Shahed-136 were intercepted and destroyed in Dnipro region, governor Valentyn Reznichenko reports.

The governor also reported ongoing artillery and rocket strikes.

The areas near Nikopol and Marganets were attacked with Grad multiple launch rocket systems.

The strikes damaged residential and economic buildings, cars, gas and power supply lines.

No casualties have been reported.