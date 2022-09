Overnight, Russian invaders hit Dnipro region with rocket and heavy artillery strikes.

Region governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported that the enemy used multiple launch rocket systems and heavy artillery targeting the areas near Nikopol.

About 90 enemy rockets hit Nikopol and its suburbs, damaging residential houses and economic buildings.

In the town of Marganets, Russians targeted 10 private houses, a sports school, electricity and gas supply lines.

No casualties have been reported.