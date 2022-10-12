On October 12, Russian troops targeted an energy infrastructure object in Dnipro region, local governor Valentyn Reznichenko reports.

According to the governor, Russian invaders are hitting life support enterprises the third day in a row. In the morning, they hit the energy infrastructure in the Kamianskyi district, which cause fire and significant damage.

He added that the firefighters are now extinguishing fire, after which the energy workers will try to restore the equipment operation.

In the early morning, Russian military shelled with multiple launch rocket systems the area near Nikopol. The strike wounded two women and a six-year-old girl. The governor added that Russian attacks damaged 30 residential buildings, 2 kindergartens, a school and a charity facility.