Tuesday morning proved to be rough for people in Dnipro after the city was targeted with a barrage of rockets, according to city mayor Borys Filatov.

The explosions were reported at 11 am. Witnesses say, the alarm sirens came only after the Russian attack.

Borys Filatov failed to disclose the details of the attack, saying ‘there is a fact of rockets remains falling on houses. The detailed information is coming later’.