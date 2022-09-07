The night on September, 7 was not calm and peaceful for local residents of Dnipropetrovska oblast as they were woken by the air raid alarm. This time Nikopol region was hit by the enemy missile strike, – writes Valentyn Reznichenko, the head of Dnipropetrovska regional military administration.

According to Reznichenko, the Russians aimed at Nikopol area shelling it with Grads, mortars and heavy artillery. Nikopol and Marhanets hromada were hit.

Fortunately, there were no casualties among civilians. The scale of destruction is being clarified.

This night firefighters battled blaze at the oil depot in Kryvyi Rih. It had been caused by the Russian strike. According to the mayor, it took 16 hours to extinguish the fire.