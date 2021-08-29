The ‘European Solidarity’ party reacted to the shelling of Avdiivka town and called on the authorities to take decisive action.

The ‘European Solidarity’ statement notes that for the first time since 2017, pro-Russian terrorists have used heavy weapons and provoked a very serious escalation at the frontline by shelling a peaceful Ukrainian town of Avdiivka.

‘In the last few days, there have been ten severely wounded and killed Ukrainian military. Against this background, the president is silent, which is not even surprising, but indignant, as he does not comment on the new crime of the Russian occupation forces and Ukrainian losses.’

The party is convinced that the first artillery shelling of the Ukrainian town since 2017 is the result of the cowardly president’s policy, including unilateral withdrawal of troops, reconnaissance drones and counter-sniper groups, and ban on retaliatory fire.

‘The war has finished in Zelensky’s imagination and he stubbornly continues to ignore reality. This is the only way to explain the fact that the Russian strike drone flew over Kharkiv region on August 27 and performed its reconnaissance tasks without hindrance. Such a violation of the Ukrainian border should be the reason for the immediate session of the National Security and Defense Council and coordination with international allies’, the statement claims.

The ‘European Solidarity’ party reminded that Zelensky personally guaranteed the return of Ukrainian units to their previous positions in the event of the slightest violation of agreements by the occupiers. However, he does not keep his word.

‘European Solidarity’ demands that the country’s leadership immediately initiate a video conference with international partners and insist on ceasing fire.

In addition, the President’s office should immediately convene a Trilateral Contact Group meeting on the deteriorating security situation in Donbas and allow unit commanders to make retaliatory fire decisions to protect the civilian population.

In addition, the authorities have to find funds and immediately install a modern video surveillance system along the entire frontline to strengthen the security of Ukrainian soldiers.

The party also calls on the Ministry of Defense and the Government to immediately pay all financial debts to the military. Moreover, the state budget 2022 should provide increase in salaries for the Ukrainian military.

De-occupation of Crimea and Donbas, as well as the strengthening of sanctions against the aggressor country should become key topics during the Biden-Zelensky negotiations.

‘Mr. President, get out of the comfort zone. The enemy is shelling the Ukrainian land, which you so pathetically promised to defend and reconquer’, the ‘ES’ party statement concluded.