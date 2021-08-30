Dmytro Kukharchuk, a Donbas war veteran from the ‘Azov’ regiment, who was summoned for questioning over clashes with police on August 14 near the President’s office, slit his wrists in protest against political persecution.

According to Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the head of the ‘National Corps’ in Chernihiv region, ‘The veteran slit his wrists in protest against political persecution! Doing this, my brother-in-arms Dmytro Kukharchuk responded to the security forces, who, at the request of the President’s office, began to fight against the veterans and patriotic community. At the Donbas frontline, we got used to blood. If this regime wants a war with the Ukrainians, it will get it!’

Tarnavskyi also posted the footage from the scene.

It is worth noting that the Pechersk district court will consider the precautionary measure for Kukharchuk and Dovbush at 12:00.

Earlier, in Cherkasy region, the police stopped buses with veterans of ‘Azov’ and other units traveling to the solemn flag raising by President Volodymyr Zelensky.