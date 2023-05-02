In the past day, Russian troops launched 10 fire attacks targeting 5 towns in Donetsk region.

As reported by the local police, Russians shelled Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Siversk, Toretsk and Novoselivka.

The enemy hit residential areas and civilian infrastructure. The strikes caused damage to 15 civilian objects, including residential houses.

In the city of Kramatorsk, Russian S-300 missiles damaged 3 apartment buildings and an educational facility.

The strikes again caused civilian casualties. Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko stated that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1487 civilians have been killed and 3457 wounded in the region. These numbers do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories.