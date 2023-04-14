Russian invaders continue air and artillery strikes targeting residential areas and civilian infrastructure of Donetsk region.

In the past day, the enemy hit Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Velyka Novosilka, Karlivka and Novodmytrivka, the local police reported.

Russian strikes with the use of multiple launch rocket systems, heavy artillery, mortars and tanks damaged several residential houses and kindergartens.

As stated by governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1465 local civilians have been killed and 3382 wounded. These numbers do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories.