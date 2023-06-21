During the last 24 hours, Russian invaders launched 13 fire attacks on the towns and villages of Donetsk region, killing and wounding several civilian residents.

The enemy targeted Avdiivka, Kostiantynivka, Kurakhove, Shcherbynivka, Berdychi, Druzhba, Kostyantynivka, Molocharka and Novyi Komar.

As stated by the region police, Russians used multiple launch rocket systems and heavy artillery hitting residential areas and civilian infrastructure.

The attacks destroyed and damaged 11 civilian objects, including 9 residential houses.

Civilian casualties were reported in Druzhba, Kostyantynivka and Molocharka.

Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1568 civilians have been killed and 3711 wounded in the region. These figures do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to fully assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories.