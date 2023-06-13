In the past day, Russian troops shelled 11 towns and villages in Donetsk region.

As reported by the local police, the invaders targeted Avdiivka, Kostiantynivka, Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove, Velyka Novosilka, Zhelanne, New York, Pivnichne, Bahatyr, Blahodatne and Karlivka.

With the use of combat aircraft, Uragan rocket launchers, heavy artillery and mortars, Russians destroyed and damaged 16 civilian objects, including 11 residential buildings.

During the strikes, 1 civilian was killed in Kostiantynivka. 3 wounded civilians are reported in Avdiivka and Bahatyr.

Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko stated that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1558 local residents have been killed and 3683 wounded. These numbers do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to fully assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories.