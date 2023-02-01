During the past day, Russian troops continued artillery attacks in Donetsk region.

As reported by local police, the enemy hit 10 towns and villages in the region.

Russian invaders targeted Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Velyka Novosilka, Kleban-Byk, Bahatyr, Umanske, Dachne, Paraskoviivka, Vremivka and Ivanivske.

Targeting civilian infrastructure, the enemy used multiple launch rocket systems, heavy artillery, mortars and tanks.

The strikes damaged 5 apartment buildings, a hospital and a pharmacy.

133 region residents moved to the safer areas within the ongoing evacuation.

As stated by governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, 1,339 civilians have been killed and 2,939 wounded in the region since the beginning of the full-fledged invasion in February 2022. These numbers are not final as they do not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.