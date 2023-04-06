During the past day, Russian invaders hit with air and artillery strikes 11 towns and villages if Donetsk region.

As reported by the local police, the enemy targeted Avdiivka, Kramatorsk, Bakhmut, Zalizne, Myrnohrad, Chasiv Yar, Velyka Novosilka, Oleksievo-Druzhkivka, Semenivka, Vasiutynske and Serhiivka.

With the use of aircraft, S-300 missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, heavy artillery and mortars, Russians destroyed and damaged 30 civilian objects, including apartment buildings, a cinema, indastrial facilities and power supply lines.

Russian strikes again caused civilian casualties. Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko stated that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1,459 civilian residents have been killed and 3,359 wounded in the region. These numbers do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories.