In the past day, Russian troops continued artillery and air attacks targeting residential areas and civilian infrastructure of Donetsk region.

The enemy hit 18 towns and villages in the region, local police report.

Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Kurakhove, Kostiantynivka, Toretsk, Kramatorsk, Velyka Novosilka, New York, Kurakhivka, Novoselivka, Maksymivka, Vremivka, Karlivka, Ostrivske, Novokalynove, Bohdanivka and Druzhba got under the Russian fire.

The strikes destroyed and damaged more than 60 civilian objects, including 30 residential buildings, administrative, industrial and commercial facilities.

Using combat aircraft, S-300 missiles, heavy artillery and mortars, Russians again caused civilian casualties.

Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko stated that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1519 civilian residents have been killed and 3538 wounded in the region. These numbers do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to fully assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories.