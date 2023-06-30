In the past day, Russian invaders continued air and artillery strikes in Donetsk region targeting residential houses and civilian infrastructure.

Russian troops launched 18 fire attacks on 13 towns and villages of the region causing civilian casualties.

According to the local police, the enemy targeted Avdiivka, Kurakhove, Velyka Novosilka, Bohoiavlenka, Vremivka, Lastochkyne, Neskuchne and Novoukrainka.

Russians used air bombs, multiple launch rocket systems and heavy artillery.

Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko stated that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1586 civilians have been killed and 3776 wounded in the region. These figures do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to fully assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories.