In the past 24 hours, Russian invaders launched 19 fire attacks targeting residential areas and civilian infrastructure in 12 towns and villages of Donetsk region.

The enemy hit Avdiivka, Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, Kurakhove, Toretsk, Velyka Novosilka, Illinka, Vovchenka, Kostiantynivka, Maksymivka, Novoselydivka and Soloviove, the local police informed.

The invaders used aerial bombs, missiles, multiple launch rocket systems and heavy artillery.

Russian strikes destroyed and damaged 37 civilian objects, including 23 residential houses, administrative and commercial facilities.

Five local civilians are reported wounded after the strikes.

Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko stated that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1595 civilians have been killed and 3799 wounded in the region. These figures do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to fully assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories.