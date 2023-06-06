In the past day, Russian troops launched 20 fire attacks targeting 16 towns and villages of Donetsk region.

According to the local police, the enemy hit Avdiivka, Lyman, Toretsk, Chasiv Yar, Velyka Novosilka, Komyshuvakha, New York, Pivnichne, Ivanopillia, Maksymilianivka, Mykolaivka, Novoocheretuvate, Novoselivka Persha, Novoukrainka, Soloviove and Prechystivka.

With the use of air bombs, missiles, drones, multiple launch rocket systems and heavy artillery, Russians destroyed and damaged 48 civilian objects, including residential houses, a kindergarten, cultural, commercial and industrial facilities.

Civilian casualties were reported in Toretsk, New York, Mykolaivka and Avdiivka.

As stated by governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1549 civilian residents have been killed and 3653 wounded in the region. These numbers do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to fully assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories.