On November 30, Russian invaders launched 20 artillery and air strikes targeting civilian infrastructure in Donetsk region.
19 civilian objects were destroyed or damaged in 8 towns and villages, the region police inform.
The targeted objects include 16 residential houses, an industrial enterprise, a bakery and an administrative building.
In continuing evacuation effort, 137 locals moved to the safer regions of Ukraine.
Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported that since the beginning of the full-fledged invasion, 1,235 civilians have been killed and 2.665 wounded in the region. these numbers do not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.