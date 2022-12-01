On November 30, Russian invaders launched 20 artillery and air strikes targeting civilian infrastructure in Donetsk region.

19 civilian objects were destroyed or damaged in 8 towns and villages, the region police inform.

The targeted objects include 16 residential houses, an industrial enterprise, a bakery and an administrative building.

In continuing evacuation effort, 137 locals moved to the safer regions of Ukraine.

Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported that since the beginning of the full-fledged invasion, 1,235 civilians have been killed and 2.665 wounded in the region. these numbers do not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.