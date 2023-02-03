Over the past day, Russian troops shelled 11 towns and villages in Donetsk region.

As informed by the local police, the enemy hit Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Kramatorsk, Lyman, Kurakhove, Pokrovsk, Velyka Novosilka, Vremivka, Katerynivka, Orlivka and Tonenke.

Russian strikes destroyed and damaged 52 civilian objects, including apartment buildings, a school, a hospital, shops and railway facilities.

Civilian casualties were reported in Kramatorsk and Bakhmut.

Within the ongoing evacuation, 159 people moved to the safer regions of Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1,344 civilians have been killed and 2,969 wounded, as stated by governor Pavlo Kyrylenko. These numbers do not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.