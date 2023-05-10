During the past day, Russian invaders launched 24 fire attacks targeting residential areas and civilian infrastructure of Donetsk region.

The enemy hit 15 towns and regions in the region.

As reported by the local police, Russian troops targeted Avdiivka, Kurakhove, Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Velyka Novosilka, Pivnichne, Kurakhivka, Druzhba, Novodmytrivka, Umanske, Novoukrainka, Vremivka and Diliivka.

With the use of combat aircraft, S-300 missiles, Grad multiple launch rocket sysytems and heavy artillery, Russians destroyed and damaged 63 civilian objects, including 43 residential houses, a school, administrative buildings and industrial facilities.

As stated by governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1498 civilians have been killed and 3486 wounded in the region.