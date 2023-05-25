Russian troops continue air and artillery strikes in Donetsk region.

In the past day, the enemy launched 27 fire attacks hitting 12 towns and villages in Donetsk region.

According to the local police, Russians targeted Avdiivka, Kostiantynivka, Kurakhove, Chasiv Yar, Velyka Novosilka, New York, Pivnichne, Karlivka, Mykolaivka, Novoselivka Persha, Sokil and Stupochki.

The invaders used combat aircraft, multiple launch rocket systems, heavy artillery and tanks. The strikes destroyed and damaged 26 civilian objects, including 14 residential houses, a church, warehouses and railway facilities.

Russian attacks again caused civilian casualties. As stated by governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, since the beginning of the Russian invasion, 1530 civilian residents have been killed and 3590 wounded in the region. These numbers do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to fully assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories.