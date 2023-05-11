On May 10, Russian troops continued artillery and air strikes targeting civilian infrastructure of Donetsk region.

Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported 2 civilians killed in Chasiv Yar and 1 in Novokalynove.

Two more people were wounded after Russian attacks.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1501 civilians have been killed and 3488 wounded in the region. These numbers do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories.