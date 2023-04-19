During the past day, Russian invaders hit 14 towns and villages in Donetsk region.

The enemy shelled Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Vugledar, Krasnohorivka, Sloviansk, Ukrainsk, Velyka Novosilka, Ocheretyne, Berestok, Vremivka, Karlivka, Novokalynove, Predtechyne and Solovyove, the local police reported.

With the use of aerial bombs, S-300 missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, heavy artillery and drones, Russians destroyed and damaged 58 civilian objects, including 24 residential houses, medical facilities, commercial and industrial premises.

Russian attacks targeted civilian infrastructure and residential areas causing new civilian casualties. As reported by governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, 1476 local civilians have been killed and 3412 wounded in the region since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. These numbers do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories.