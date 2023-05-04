Russian invaders continue constant air and artillery strikes targeting residential areas and civilian infrastructure of Donetsk region.

In the past day, Russians hit 18 towns and villages in the region.

As stated by the local police, the invaders shelled Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Kostiantynivka, Kurakhove, Toretsk, Chasiv Yar, Velyka Novosilka, New York, Novoukrainka, Uspenivka, Shakhtarske, Hannivka, Veselyi Hai, Khromove, Zarichne, Vremivka, Umanske and Netailove.

The enemy strikes damaged 73 civilian objects, including 57 residential houses, medical facilities and industrial enterprises.

Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1489 civilians have been killed and 3469 wounded in the region. These numbers do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories.