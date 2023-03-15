In the past day, Russian troops shelled 17 towns and villages of Donetsk region.

The invaders targeted Kramatorsk, Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Kurakhove, Chasiv Yar, Kostiantynivka, Velyka Novosilka, Dachne, Vremivka, Orlivka, Pivnichne, Prechystivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Zvanivka, Kolodiazi, Khromov and Ivanivske.

According to the local police, Russians hit 46 civilian objects with aircraft, S-300 missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, heavy artillery and mortars. The strikes destroyed and damaged 36 residential houses, a kindergarten, a museum, industrial and commercial facilities.

As reported by governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, the attacks caused civilian casualties. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1,411 civilians have been killed and 3,199 wounded in the region. These numbers do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories.