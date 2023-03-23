During the last 24 hours, Russian invaders hit 14 towns and villages in Donetsk region.

The enemy targeted Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Kramatorsk, Chasiv Yar, Velyka Novosilka, Berdychi, Ivanovske, Lastochkyne, Orlivka, Poltavka, Tonenke, Severne, Umanske and Predtechine, the local police reported.

Using aircraft, multiple launch rocket systems, artillery and mortars, Russians destroyed and damaged 15 civilian objects, including apartment and administrative buildings, industrial facilities and gas supply lines.

Russian strikes caused civilian casualties in Bakhmut and Ivanivske. Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko stated that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1426 have been killed and 3253 wounded in the region. These numbers do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories.