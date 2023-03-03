Russia continues constant air and artillery strikes targeting residential areas and civilian infrastructure in Donetsk region.

As reported by the local police, Russian invaders hit 17 towns and villages in the region.

During the past day, Russian troops shelled Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Krasnohorivka, Zalizne, Kostiantynivka, Velyka Novosilka, Kurakhivka, Zoriane, Pivnicne, Lastochkyne, Karlivka, Bogoyavlenka, Orlivka, Hryhorivka, Ivanopillia, Kamianka.

Russia used aircraft, multiple launch rocket systems, heavy artillery and mortars. The strikes destroyed and damaged 39 civilian objects, including residential houses, industrial and railway facilities.

Civilian casualties were reported in Bakhmut, Velyka Novosilka, Krasnohorivka and Zalizne.

Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko stated that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1,394 civilian residents have been killed and 3,119 wounded in the region. These numbers do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories.