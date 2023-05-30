In the past day, Russian invaders launched 22 fire attacks shelling 8 towns and villages in Donetsk region.

According to the local police, Russians targeted Avdiivka, Kostiantynivka, Kurakhove, Siversk, Toretsk, Chasiv Yar, Velyka Novosilka and Zvanivka.

Russian strikes destriyed and damaged 26 civilian objects, including 9 residential houses, a school, a fire department, commercial and administrative facilities.

In the town of Toretsk, after the strike with FAB-250 aerial bombs, 2 civilians were killed and 8 wounded. 2 locals were wounded after artillery shelling in the village of Zvanivka.

As stated by governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1536 civilians have been killed and 3609 wounded in the region. These numbers do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha as it is impossible to fully assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories.